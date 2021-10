First Stream: Justin Bieber’s New ‘Justice’ Tracks, James Blake, Jesy Nelson & More New Releases | Billboard News

Justin Bieber delivers three new ‘Justice’ tracks, James Blake is back with his fifth album, Tainy teams up with Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas and Jesy Nelson drops her collab with Nicki Minaj.

Billboard presents First Stream featuring the hottest drops of the week.