Dow Movers: HD, CVX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Chevron registers a 26.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.8%.

Home Depot is showing a gain of 24.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.9%, and Salesforce.

Om, trading up 0.6% on the day.