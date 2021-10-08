Daily Dividend Report: THO,AEE,AGNC,CSX,PSX

The regular cash dividend is payable on November 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 22, 2021.

THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at their October 7, 2021 meeting, an increase in the amount of Thor's regular quarterly dividend to $0.43 per share from $0.41 per share, an increase of approximately 5%.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 55 cents per share.

This dividend is payable Dec.

31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec.

8, 2021.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for October 2021.

The dividend is payable on November 9, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of October 29, 2021.

Yesterday, the Board of Directors of CSX approved a $0.093 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of 92 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock, representing a 2% increase.

The dividend is payable on Dec.

1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov.

17, 2021.