TikTok's new favorite snack food is ... dipping raw onions in pasta sauce?

“Onion chips” are TikTok’s newest viral snack — but no one can seem to agree on them.The trend, which involves dipping raw onions in marinara sauce, has some users swearing by the surprising flavor combo.Others, meanwhile, are calling it gross and “heartburn-inducing”.The “onion chips” trend seems to have started with TikToker Bethany Ugarte (@lilsipper_official).In her video, she explains how onions are actually the “perfect chip” for dipping in marinara sauce.Some said the combination was just too bizarre.“Why are you dipping anything in marinara sauce?” one user asked.Others, however, seemed pretty interested.“Ooh that sounds really good actually,” one user wrote