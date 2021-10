US added 194K jobs in Sept., falling short of projections

The report released by the Department of Labor on Friday provided more evidence that COVID-19 and the more contagious delta variant continue to hold a grip over the U.S. economy.

SUMMER WITH THE ECONOMY ADDINGMORE THAN A MILLION JOBS INJULY.BUT SINCE THEN,THINGS HAVE COOLEDSIGNIFICANTLY...ACROSS THE NATION THERE AREAROUND 11 MILLION OPENINGS ANDLAST MONTH HIRING SLOWED AGAIN.U-S EMPOYERSADDED JUST 914- THOUSAND JOBS INSEPTEMBER -- WAY UNDEREXPECTATIONS.THEUNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPPED FROM 5POINT 2 TO 4 POINT 8 PERCENT.C-B-S NEWS BUSINESS ANALYST JILLSCHLESINGER SAYS MANY PEOPLEWHO LEFT THE WORK FORCE DURINGTHE PANDEMIC ARESTILL RECONSIDERING THEIRCAREERS...JILL SCHLESINGER/CBSNEWS BUSINESS ANALYST: THIS WASA REALLY DISAPPOINTINGREPORT, IT WAS ANEMIC.THERE ARE MANY JOBS THAT REMAINUNFILLED SIMPLY BECAUSE PEOPLEARE NOT WILLING TO GO BACK FORTHE WAGES THAT ARE BEINGOFFERED.THAT HAS EMPLOYERS NAIOTNWIDECOMING UP WITHNEW INCENTIVES TO ATTRACTWORKERS...LIKE OFFERING SIGN-ONBONUSES.