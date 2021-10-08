Loxahatchee man sues hospital, says doctors wouldn't treat wife with controversial drug Ivermectin

A Loxahatchee man has filed a lawsuit in Palm Beach County circuit court six weeks after his wife was admitted to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and placed in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator.
A Loxahatchee man has filed a lawsuit in Palm Beach County circuit court six weeks after his wife was admitted to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and placed in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator.
The COVID-19 patient's health was deteriorating quickly at a Michigan hospital, but he was having none of the doctor's diagnosis...