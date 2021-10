Windows 11 review: Microsoft’s most pleasant OS—until it isn't

Windows 11 seemed to come out of nowhere, and while it brings a host of aesthetic improvements and some performance changes under the hood, it feels like a minor update in the scheme of OS upgrades.

Some of the changes here, a redesigned store, DirectStorage for faster game loading, and a cleaned up interface, are appreciated, but to get there you have to wade through a complicated install/upgrade process that has us wondering whether the hassle is worth it.