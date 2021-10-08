Google To Cut Off Ad Money for YouTube Videos That Deny Climate Change

The tech giant made the announcement on Oct.

7.

In recent years, we’ve heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change, Google, via statement.

Advertisers simply don’t want their ads to appear next to this content.

And publishers and creators don’t want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos, Google, via statement.

For example, any content referring to climate change as a hoax or scam will now be cut off from ads and monetization.

Other climate-related topics, such as “public debates on climate policy, the varying impacts of climate change, new research and more,” will still be eligible.

Google consulted "authoritative sources" such as experts who helped write the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessments to draft its new rules.

Last month, YouTube also said it would ban all anti-vaccine content.

