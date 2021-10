The top 10 battle between Pahokee and Treasure Coast was no match for Mother Nature.

Weather gets the best of Pahokee and Treasure Coast

NUMBER 1 TREASURE COAST ATNUMBER 9 PAHOKEE.

HERE'STREASURE COAST SENIOR CEDRICKWILCOX PUNCHING IT IN FOR THEONLY SCORE OF THE NIGHT.

THISBATTLE OF TOP TENS WAS ALSAOBATTLE OF TWO 4 AND 1 SQUADS.BUT UNFORTUNATELY WE WON'T GETA RESULT.

THE TITANS LED 7IP-ZWITH ABOUT A MINUTE TO GO INTHE FIRST BEFORE THE GAME SWACALLED DUE TO WEATHER..

NOWORD ON THEM RESCHEDULING THISONE--IT'A S NON DISTRICTAF.