Nancy Drew S03E02 The Journey of the Dangerous Mind

Nancy Drew 3x02 "The Journey of the Dangerous Mind" Season 3 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - FROZEN IN TIME - As The Drew Crew investigates the Frozen Heart murders, sparks fly between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her counterpart in law enforcement on Nancy's first day as the Community Liaison - and Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) makes a startling offer at the police station.

Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) have conflicting opinions on how Nancy should be parented, a mishap tests Nick's (Tunji Kasim) and George's (Leah Lewis) relationship, and Bess (Maddison Jaizani) tries to protect Ace (Alex Saxon) from a string of bad luck that may not be coincidental.

Amanda Row directed the episode written by Celine Geiger and Andrea Thornton Bolden (302).

Original airdate 10/15/2021.