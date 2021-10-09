8 accused of allegedly raping a woman and robbery in Pushpak Express train | Oneindia News
8 accused of allegedly raping a woman and robbery in Pushpak Express train | Oneindia News

Today, the police have informed that eight people have been accused of gang-raping a woman on board a train headed to Maharashtra's Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow.

#PushpakExpresss #Robbery #Rape