8 accused of allegedly raping a woman and robbery in Pushpak Express train | Oneindia News

Today, the police have informed that eight people have been accused of gang-raping a woman on board a train headed to Maharashtra's Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow.
#PushpakExpresss #Robbery #Rape
Today, the police have informed that eight people have been accused of gang-raping a woman on board a train headed to Maharashtra's Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow.
#PushpakExpresss #Robbery #Rape
The Kalyan GRP, probing the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express robbery-rape case on Sunday arrested three more accused, including Akash..