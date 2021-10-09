Energy crisis: ‘Time to act is now’, says industry leader

The chief executive of the Chemical Industries Association has said the “time to act is now”, as he urged the government to support energy intensive industries amid soaring gas prices.

Steve Elliott joined other industry leaders in a meeting with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday.

He said: “If nothing changes in the next two to three weeks then there will be more companies that will be pausing or shutting production, I am sure of that.” Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn