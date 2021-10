Vicky Kaushal: Every shot, every take of 'Sardar Udham' is a tribute to Irrfan Khan

Actor Vicky Kaushal along with director Shoojit Sircar will be seen as special guests on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The director-actor duo came to the sets to promote their new film 'Sardar Udham', in which Vicky Kaushal plays the titular character that was once set to be visualised on Irrfan Khan.

The actor in the show proclaimed himself to be a fan of late actor Irrfan Khan.

