Could Matt Smith reprise Dr. Who role? "YOU NEVER KNOW!"

Our reporter Jodie McCallum had a quick chat with the incredibly charming Matt Smith at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of Last Night in Soho.

They talk Matt's swinging 60s dance moves, his 'bad' guy role in the film & whether he could be returning as Dr. Who anytime soon... Will you be watching Matt in Last Night in Soho?

Report by Mccallumj.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn