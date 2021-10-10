Beirut in the dark as power plants run out of fuel

Lebanon's two main power plants were forced to shut down after running out of fuel plunging the country into darkness on Saturday.
Lebanon is grappling with a crippling energy crisis made worse by its dependency on fuel imports.
