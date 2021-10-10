Russian Journalists Remember Murdered Anna Politkovskaya | Calls for justice | OneIndia News

On October 7, 2006, Russian investigative journalist and Kremlin critic Anna Politkovskaya was murdered in her Moscow apartment building.

She was renowned for her coverage of Russia's wars in Chechnya.

It's still unclear who ordered the killing.

It was her reporting from Chechnya that made Politkovskaya's national and international reputation.

For seven years, she refused to give up reporting on the war despite numerous acts of intimidation and violence.

Politkovskaya was arrested by Russian military forces in Chechnya and subjected to a mock execution.

She was poisoned while flying from Moscow via Rostov-on-Don to help resolve the 2004 Beslan school hostage crisis, and had to turn back, requiring careful medical treatment in Moscow to restore her health.

