The Premise S01E05

The Premise 1x05 - Next on Season 1 Episode 5 - Promo Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A once-poor child of immigrants (Daniel Dae Kim) who has now become one of the world’s richest men presents a chance at redemption to his former school bully (Eric Lange): an uninterrupted hour with his board of directors to pitch a very specific product.

Also starring Bryan Batt.