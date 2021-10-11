Are Europeans about to get COVID-19 booster shots? The New Plan To Beat the Pandemic | Oneindia News

Across Germany, stores, businesses, and attractions are teaming up with the government this week to boost the country's COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

They hope special offers and other perks will entice the unvaccinated to finally get their shot.

Germany has joined the small list of countries offering booster shots to elderly and at-risk people in order to stem a possible COVID-19 winter surge.

The decision was announced by the country's health ministry in early August after talks between Health Minister Jens Spahn and 16 state premiers.

All sides agreed there were concerns about "a reduced or rapidly declining immune response" among the most fragile sections of the population.

