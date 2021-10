SEAL Team S05E02 Trust, But Verify

SEAL Team 5x02 "Trust, But Verify: Part 2" Season 5 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - When Bravo’s operation is compromised, they must figure out how to escape undetected from one of the most dangerous countries in the world, on SEAL TEAM, Sunday, October 17th, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.