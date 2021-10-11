My 'Beast' Physique Won't Stop Me Looking Glam | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

BODYBUILDING is often perceived as being a pursuit dominated by men.

However Jessica Sestrem, a Brazilian bodybuilder based in Frankfurt, Germany has shattered this preconception and through years of dedicated training has biceps that would give the guys a run for their money.

Using social media to show off her toned physique, Jessica has racked up over 100,000 followers on Instagram and is a regular competitor on the competition circuit.

The gym is a constant part of Jessica’s life with her spending hours working out there on a daily basis saying: “I train everyday.

Everything in my life is involved in the training, it's my life, my lifestyle.” One thing she has found though is that the preconceived notion of bodybuilding being a macho activity often means people struggle to accept her femininity.

Jessica rejects this preconception saying: “The fact I am a bodybuilder doesn’t mean I can’t be elegant, or have a dress, or wear high heels.” To Jessica, there is no reason bodybuilding and beauty can’t coexist together comfortably, telling Truly: “I can be a beast at the gym and a lady on the street."