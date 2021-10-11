Buying CTV Ads Calls for Holistic Approach to Video: Dentsu’s Cara Lewis

Marketers can gain greater insights into television audiences as more households connect their TVs to the internet.

They can harness the smart TV data from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to support their efforts to ensure that their campaigns are reaching target consumers.

“A lot of people use the data that the OEMs have in their measurement,” Cara Lewis, executive vice president and head of U.S. investment, Dentsu at Amplifi USA, said in this interview with Beet.TV.

“Measurement is such a key talking point now in television in general.

It’s important to have the data that the OEMs have, and to be partners with them.” Source: eMarketer Insider Intelligence Her agency has developed a CTV Playbook to provide a deeper look at ad inventories among different video channels.

The goal is to avoid overexposing audiences to the same commercials, which is negative for consumer experience.

“Our approach is to be screen-agnostic, to make sure that we are building in and layering where frequency capping is happening,” Lewis said.

“We’ve done an amazing analysis, our team, in terms of an overlay of who’s selling whose inventory.” Combining the CTV Playbook with its Ampower optimization platform helps to see a more complete view of the television landscape and find the right balance between traditional linear TV and CTV for advertisers.

“We want to make sure that every impression that we’re landing is getting to that, meaning identity and getting to the root of who the consumer is and what they want to see,” Lewis said.

