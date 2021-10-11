Teenager calls out dad over his ‘unreasonable’ decision with her college fund

A father is at odds with his ex-wife over his daughter's future plans.He shared the dilemma on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum."My wife and I divorced eight years ago and have a 17-year-old daughter who is entering her senior year of high school," he said."On one of her visits a month or so ago she mentioned to me that she has been thinking of taking a gap year after graduating instead of going to college."She knows that I have saved up a substantial amount of money for her to continue her education and asked if she could use that money to travel."I refused to give her the lump sum of moneyI saved for her education if she's not going to use it as I intended."Both my ex and daughter got upset and told me I was being unreasonable by putting any conditions on this ."because it's our daughter's decision and I shouldn't be dictating anything about it" .Reddit users thought the father's conditions were fine."She is not entitled to a fully funded gap year and she is not even entitled to a funded education," a user wrote