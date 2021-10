NHS plead with pregnant women to get jab after low uptake

NHS official Dr Nikita Kanani pleas with pregnant women to get vaccinated after revelaing 20% of people receiving "extra support" in hospital for Covid are unvaccinated mothers-to-be.

Report by Edwardst.

