Daily Dividend Report: VMC,MORN,COKE,CADE,CIVB

The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-seven cents per share on its common stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates-primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel-and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete.

The board of directors of Morningstar, a leading provider of independent investment research, today declared a quarterly dividend of 31.5 cents per share.

The dividend is payable Oct.

29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Oct.

19, 2021.

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on November 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 22, 2021.

Cadence Bancorporation today announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.158 per share of outstanding common stock, representing an annualized dividend of $0.632 per share.

The dividend will be paid on or about October 22, 2021 to holders of record of Cadence's Class A common stock as of close of business on October 18, 2021.

Civista Bancshares, announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per common share to shareholders of record October 19, 2021, payable November 1, 2021.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $2.1 million.

Based on the Civista's closing stock price of common shares of $24.89 on October 6, 2021, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 2.25%.