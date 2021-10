Bug Expert Breaks Down Bug Scenes From Movies & TV

Entomologist Dr. Sammy Ramsey is back to break down clips from movies and TV about bugs.

What happens if a radioactive spider bites you like in Spider-Man?

Do butterflies really look like they do in SpongeBob SquarePants?

Do swarms of bugs really attack you like in so many Hollywood movies?

Dr. Sammy provides answers to all these burning questions, and much more.