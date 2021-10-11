Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, October 11, 2021

Honor Flight 43 leaves Bakersfield for Washington, D.C.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield
Duration: 00:24s 0 shares 1 views

Honor Flight 43 leaves Bakersfield for Washington, D.C.
Honor Flight 43 leaves Bakersfield for Washington, D.C.

The 43rd installment of Honor Flight left Bakersfield Monday morning for our nation's capitol with 100 Vietnam veterans on board.

NOW.WHERE DOZENS OF VIETNAM VETERANSARE WAITING TOBOARD AND MAKE THEIR WAY TO THENATION'S CAPITOL -- THISMORNING.WE'LL GIVE YOU ONE LT LOOKTOWARDS THE END OF THEHOW SCOMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS -- THEINVESTIGAT

Related news coverage

A Veteran's Voice: Glenn Nakashima

A Veteran's Voice: Glenn Nakashima

A U.S. Army veteran is going to lead the charge on Honor Flight 43 next week. Glenn Nakashima has been on this trip 16 times as a..

23ABC News | Bakersfield

Advertisement