Popular urban flea market in Salt Lake City taking a break until December

LONG.IT'S NICE ALL RIGHT A POPULARURBAN FLEA MARKET IN SALT LAKECITY IS CITY IS TAKING A LITTLEBREAK RIGHT IT'S HELD ITS LASTOUTDOOR DAY OVER DAY OVERTHE WEEKEND.THE MARKET WILL BE BACK INDECEMBER WHEN IT MOVES ENDORSETHE URBAN FLEA MARKET HAS BEENARUOND FOR 11 YEARS AND HSASERVED AS A BUSINESS INCUBATORFOR MNAY LENDERS WE STARTEDTHE URBAN THE URBAN FLEA MARKET11 YEARS GO AS A COMMUNIYTEVENT AND WE DECIDEDLY PICKEDSUNDAY BECAUSE THERE WAS A LOTOF THINGS TO DO ON A SUNYDA INDOWNTOWN SALT LAKE AND OVERTHE YEARS CATUALLY ALMOSTIMMEDIATELY BUT OVER THE YEARSIT'S REALLY BLOSSOEDM INTO THISBIG COMMUNITY EVENT WITH WHEREPEOPLE COME TO ME NAD HANG OTUWITH EACH OTHER AND SHOP.THERE'S MUSCI THERE'S REALLY ASENSE OF COMMUNITY THAT HAPPENHERET A THE MARKET THAT'S VERYSPECIAL HERE IN DOWNTOWN SATLTHIS YEAR ROUND MARKET