Border Wall construction at Laredo, Rio Grande Valley sector halted

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says that border wall agreements at the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sectors are terminated.

THEIR EXECUTIONS ON HOLD.THE SUPREME COURT WILL HEARARGUMENTS ON RAMIREZ’S CASEBEGINNING NOVEMBER FIRST.{***WIPE**}{***VO**}ON THE TOPIC OF BORDER WALLCONTRACTS NOW:THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF HOMELANDSECURITY SAYS: BORDER WALLAGREEMENTS AT LAREDO AND RIOGRANDE VALLEY SECTORS ARETERMINATED.ONE OF THE FIRST THINGSPRESIDENT BIDEN DID IN OFFICEWAS PAUSE WALL CONSTRUCTION ATTHE US-MEXICO BORDER...AND CALLED A REVIEW OF FUNDS ANDPROJECTS.AND IN JULY, THE U-S CUSTOMS ANDBORDER PROTECTION AGENCYCANCELED TWO BORDER WALLCONTRACTS IN THE LAREDO SE