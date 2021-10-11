Dave Chappelle Says He Doesn't Worry About Getting Canceled

On October 7 at a screening of his new documentary, Dave Chappelle joked about efforts to get him and his new Netflix special, "The Closer," canceled.

If this is what being cancelled is about, I love it.

, Dave Chappelle, via Deadline.

Chappelle was referring to attempts to have the documentary pulled from the streamer due to alleged transphobic comments it contains.

The controversy stems from his alleged defense of "Harry Potter" author J.K.

Rowling in the new Netflix special.

They canceled J.K.

Rowling – my God.

Effectively, she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as (expletive), they started calling her a TERF.

, Dave Chappelle, "Closure".

"TERF" stands for, "trans-exclusionary radical feminist." .

According to Fox, it is a term for people who refer to themselves as feminists while also being transphobic.

Many critics ended up taking issue with Chappelle's comments, both in his special and follow-up comments since its release.

Jaclyn Moore, executive producer and showrunner of Netflix's "Dear White People," vowed to no longer work with the streamer until they remove programming with transphobic comments.

GLAAD, a non-governmental media monitoring organization, commented on the issue with a statement on its Twitter account.

Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities.

Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don't support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes.

We agree, GLAAD, via Twitter