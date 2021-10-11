TikToker transforms her child's playhouse into a spooky haunted house

This TikTok parent transformed her child’s playhouse into a spooktacular haunted house, and it’s beyond impressive!.TikToker Evy (@ealgarin2) shared a video where she converts her daughter’s playhouse into a fabulously freaky haunted house.The entertaining clip begins with a shot of Evy’s hand holding a small pumpkin in front of the pre-spookified, normal brown playhouse.Evy then tosses the pumpkin into the house as though casting a spell.What once stood as a playhouse is now a witch’s cottage, embellished with creepy cobwebs in the acid green window frames .The house’s gray exterior is crawling with spooky spiders.Viewers were blown away by the haunted home makeover