Kodi Smit-McPhee Tries Black Pudding In London!

The Power Of The Dog's Kodi Smit-McPhee plays Peter Gordon alongside Brit Benedict Cumberbatch and reveals he tried black pudding in London for the first time and had no idea what it was until AFTER he ate it!

Report by Jonesl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn