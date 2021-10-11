Demi Lovato Dedicates New Single to Friend Who Died from Addiction: 'Would Mean the World to Him'
"His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man," Demi Lovato wrote of their late friend Tommy Trussell III, who died in October 2019 and inspired their new single