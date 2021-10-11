London Police Say US Charges Against Prince Andrew Not Enough to Take Action

London Police Say US Charges, Against Prince Andrew, Not Enough to Take Action.

The BBC reports that police in London will take no action against the Duke of York after reviewing allegations of sexual assault made by Virginia Giuffre in a US lawsuit.

The BBC reports that police in London will take no action against the Duke of York after reviewing allegations of sexual assault made by Virginia Giuffre in a US lawsuit.

It is the latest fallout of a controversy that began with the downfall and death of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

It is the latest fallout of a controversy that began with the downfall and death of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to court documents, Virginia Giuffre claims she was the victim of sex-trafficking and abuse by Epstein beginning when she was just 16 years old.

.

According to court documents, Virginia Giuffre claims she was the victim of sex-trafficking and abuse by Epstein beginning when she was just 16 years old.

.

BBC reports that part of her abuse allegedly involved being lent out to other influential individuals, including Prince Andrew.

BBC reports that part of her abuse allegedly involved being lent out to other influential individuals, including Prince Andrew.

Giuffre has accused the duke of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions while she was still under the age of 18.

Giuffre has accused the duke of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions while she was still under the age of 18.

She also claims that the duke was aware of her age and that she was a victim of sex-trafficking.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied all of Giuffre's allegations against him.

The BBC reports that Prince Andrew said he could not explain a photo of him with Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in July 2020.

She faces charges of helping Epstein recruit and groom underage victims of sex-trafficking.

She remains in a New York jail awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.