Will COVID-19 & the flu cause a 'twindemic?' What experts are saying about co-infection risks
Health leaders have been talking so much about getting the COVID-19 Vaccine.

But now they also want to ask the public to get the flu vaccine.

They are concerned this flu season we could experience what some are calling a "twindemic."