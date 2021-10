Top 6 warning signs of a rental scam

WITH RECORD HH IGHOME PRICES IN 2021, MANY TRISTATERS ARE LOOKING FOR RENTALHOMES.

BUT WITH THATMARKET RED HOT TOO....ITS SOEASY TO FALL FOR A RENTALSCAM.

AMY HAIRS IS AMINISTER AT A SMALL WALNUTHILLS CHURCH..... WHO ISLOOKING FOR A RENTAL HOME.HER PRAYERS WEREANSWERED WHEN SHE FOUND THISGREAT HOME ONCRAIGS.LIST"This beautiful 4bedroom 3 bath home, 1100dollars a month." JUSTTO BE SURE, SHE DROVE BY TOHAVE ALOOK."When I went there it wasexactly like the pictures.SO SHE TEXTED THELANDLORD, WHO SAID IT WASSTILLAVAILAE.BL"He told me I would have topay a 1200 dollar securitydeposit as well as the firstmonths rent.

BUT ITWAS HINES XT REQUEST THATSTOPPED HER IN HERTRACKS."He wanted our Socialand copy of our driverslicense.

I told him I was notcomfortable giving thatinformation." GOODTHING: IT WAS THE RENTAL SCAM!THE HOUSE IS REALLYFOR SALE, NOT FORRENT.

LUCKILYE STSHOPD PERIGHT THERE,BEFORE GIVING OUT HER SOCIALSECURITY NUMBER OR SENDING ANYMONEY.

OTHER PEOPLE,THOUGH, ARE NOSOTFORTUNATE.Mariah Dates: "Iended up sending the money forthe deposit and the rent, butnever OVER THESUMMER MARIAH DATES TOLD MESHE SENT 600 DOLLARS TORESERVE A RENTAL HOME....THATWAS ALSO NOT REALLY FOR RENT.THE PHOTOS WERECOPIED FROM A "FOR SALE "LISTING OF THE HOME.STEPHANIEHOLLANDER WAS TRYING TO SELLHER HO TWOME ARYES AGO....WHEN SCAMMERS REPOSTED HERLISTING, AND STARTED TAKINGMONEY FROMPEOPLE."We were contacted aweek ago by a woman sho saidshe had rented our home."SO DON'T LET THISHAPPEN TO U.YOTHE FTC SAYS BESUSPICIOUS OF RENTAL LISTINGSIF: -THE LANDLORDWANTS A DEPOSIT BEFORE YOUHAVE M.ET -U YOCAN'TGO INSIDE THE HOME.-THEY ASK FOR A DEPOSIT VIAVENMO, ZELLE, OR GIFTCARDS.FINALLY, DO WHAT MARYDID: IF THE LANDLORD OR HISAGENT WONT MEET YOU IN PERSON,LLTE H TIMHE DEAL'S OFF..THAT Y WAYOU DON'T WASTEYOUR MONEY.

I'M JOHN MATARESEWCPO 9 NEWS.