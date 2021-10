UL fighting against complacency

MEANWHILE HERE IN TOWN...LOUISIANA FOOTBALL SITS AT THETOP OF THESUN BELT WEST... BUT ARE DOINGTHEIR PART TO NOT BECOMECOMPLACENT... ESPECIALLY WITHAPP STATE COMING INTO TOWNTOMORROW FOR A NATIONALLYTELEVISED SHOWDOWN.

JAMARCUSFITZPATRICK TELLS US HOW U-L ISSTAYING FOCUSEDIT'S STILL EARLY IN THE SEASON.BUT THIS IS THE TIME WHEN TES AMSTART TOFEEL THE GRIND.

IT'S ALSOWHEN A TEAM LIKE LOUISIANA FEELSCONFIDENT WITH A 4-1 RECD.ORBUT NOT OVERCONFIDENT.

HEADCOACH BILLY NAPIER ALWAYS TALKSABOUT EARNING THE RIGHT TO WIN.AND HE'S MAKING SURE HIS TEAMCONTINUES TO DO THATSOT: I THINK THAT IT'S IMPORTANTTHAT YOU LIVE LIFE WITH ACERTAIN LEVEL OFLOYALTY AND YOU HAVE TO WORKHARD AND DO YOUR PART SO TT HAWHEN IT'S YOURTIME, YOU CAN DO YOUR JOB FORYOUR TEAM AND CERTAINLY I FEELTHAT WAY ABOUTOUR TEAM.

I'M THANKFUL TO BEAPART OF THIS TEAM AND I'MEXCITEDGO TO WORK ON TUESDAY NIGHT.

ASMUCH AS COACH NAPIER ISN'TTRYING TO OVERHYPE HIS TEAM...THE CAJUNS HAVE PLAYED WELL INTHIS FOUR-GAME WIN STREAK...WHICH HAS THEM SITTING ATOP THESUN BELT WESTCOVERING U-L FOOTBALL JF KC ATSPTSORWE'LL HAVE ANOTHER CHECK AT E THFORECAST AFTER T