Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Deadly Santee plane crash near high school

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
Duration: 03:53s 0 shares 1 views

Deadly Santee plane crash near high school
Deadly Santee plane crash near high school

At least two people were killed after a plane crashed into a UPS truck and two homes in the Santee area on Monday, Oct.

11, 2021.

FIRE.NEIGHBORS DESCRIBE THE HORFIC RISCENE IN SANTEE TODA

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage