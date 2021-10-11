Deadly Santee plane crash near high school

At least two people were killed after a plane crashed into a UPS truck and two homes in the Santee area on Monday, Oct.
11, 2021.
At least two people were killed after a plane crashed into a UPS truck and two homes in the Santee area on Monday, Oct.
11, 2021.
FIRE.NEIGHBORS DESCRIBE THE HORFIC RISCENE IN SANTEE TODA
CEO of the San Diego Air and Space Museum, Jim Kidrick, discusses the Santee plane crash with ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt.
Witnesses posted images on social media showing plumes of smoke rising above Santana High School in Santee, a suburb located to..