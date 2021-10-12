Plane crashes into Santee neighborhood, killing multiple people

CEO of the San Diego Air and Space Museum, Jim Kidrick, discusses the Santee plane crash with ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt.
Santana High students described the chaotic situation after a plane crashed into a nearby Santee neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 11,..
A small plane crashed into multiple homes on Monday in Santee, California, near San Diego, killing at least two people, officials..