Home Renovations Done Right

The housing market has just exploded in the past year and usually when you buy a home there's a lot to be done.

And on top of that, a new survey by LightStream, an online lender for people with good credit found that 60% of homeowners say they wish they had more space in their current home.

More than 70% say spending more time at home because of the pandemic has made them want to make upgrades.

The most popular renovations being the kitchen and outdoor spaces.

How to handle the process?

For starters, consider the best options to pay for it all, next, factor in the unexpected -- have a reserve set aside for things you may not have planned on.

Also, give yourself time when planning a project --- there's a backlog on supplies and appliances right now due to the high demand and supply chain issues.