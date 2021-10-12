Boulder King Soopers shooter ruled incompetent to stand trial

The man accused of murdering 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers in March was ruled incompetent to stand trial, according to court documents.
Prosecutors have asked for a second evaluation.
Ahmad Alissa faces 10 counts of first-degree murder for opening fire inside a King Soopers store in Boulder in March. Prosecutors..