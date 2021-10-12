Walk it off: Red Sox eliminate Rays 6-5 with late sac fly
Kiké Hernandez delivered Boston’s second-straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.