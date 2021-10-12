Frustrations continue Monday for Southwest passengers after mass cancellations this weekend

Travel headaches continued for some Southwest Airlines passengers on Monday after hundreds of flights on the airline were canceled and delayed nationwide this weekend.
Travel headaches continued for some Southwest Airlines passengers on Monday after hundreds of flights on the airline were canceled and delayed nationwide this weekend.
Following mass flight delays and cancellations of Southwest Airlines flights over the weekend, the impacts were better, but still..
Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday taht it expects to resume normal service this week after canceling more than 1,900 scheduled..
There were long lines and frustration at many airports nationwide this weekend on the heels of a slew of flight cancellations by..