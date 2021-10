WE'RE NOT WAITING UNTIL ANOTHERCHILD GETS KILLED, WE'RE NOTWAITING UNTILANOTHER MAN, WOMAN, TIUNLANOTHER PERSON GS ETKILLED.WE'RETRYING TO BE PRO-ACTIVE RIGHTNOW AND IT'S EVIDENCE BY PEOPLESHOWING UPSHOWING UP THIS LATE AND COMINGOUT HERE THAT THERE ARE PEOPLEWHO E ARTIRED OF THE VIOLENCE TIRED OFTHE SENSLESS KILLING ANDTOGETH WE ERCAN MAKE A DIFFERE