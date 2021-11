T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas updated its bag policy ahead of the NHL season kicking off.

ARIA"."T-MOBILE ARENA".... HASUPDATED.... ITS BAG POLICY.....FOR N-H-L GAMES...NO BAGS *OR* BACKPACKS....WILL BE PERMITTED..... INTO"T-MOBILE ARENA"... EXCEPT FORSMALL CLUTCHES *AND* WALLETS.THOSE HAVE TO BE..... -5-BY -9-... BY -2- INCHES....MAXIMUM.THESE ITEMS WILL BE....MANUALLY SCREENED.THE CHANGE IS AT T