From Modified Mohawk To Everyday Mom | TRANSFORMED

WHEN Nyxiven goes out with her two-year-old daughter, Penelope, she frequently gets questioned by strangers for being a heavily modified mum.

The 24-year-old parent from California has 76-millimetre-wide stretched earlobes, more than 40 piercings and is on her way to becoming head-to-toe tattooed.

She told Truly: "I hope I'll still look super weird when I'm really old - because otherwise, what is the point?" Although she loves changing the way her body looks, Nyxiven is not as experimental when it comes to choosing her outfit.

She likes to wear all-black clothes and has only worn dresses a handful of times.

People often assume that Nyxiven is 'a bad mum' because of her unique look.

Nyxiven said: "I feel like people expect me to be a bad mum just because of my appearance alone.

I've looked like this since Penelope was born so I don't really think she thinks anything of it." Today, Nyxiven wants to step out of her comfort zone and transform herself into 'a suburban mum'.

Will Penelope still recognise her mummy in a new style?

You can follow Nyxiven here: https://www.instagram.com/killergothfromouterspace/ You can follow Gina (MUA) here: https://www.instagram.com/ginascheibermakeup/ https://www.facebook.com/Gina-Scheiber-Makeup-265683763977326