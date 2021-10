Kentucky abortion ban heads to SCOTUS

CAMERON WILLARGUE BEFORE THEU.S. SUPREMECOURT.CLAIRETHE CASE ISRELATED TO ONE OFTHE COUNTRY'SMOST DIVIDEDISSUES....ABORTIONRIGHTS.AUSTIN POLLACK ISIN OURNEWSROOM...TOBREAK DOWNWHAT'S EXPECTEDCLAIRETODAY.AUSTINLAST WEEK...INFRONT OF AN ANTI-ABORTION CROWDAT THECAPITOL...CAMERONMADE IT CLEAR HEWILL FIGHT FORKENTUCKY'SABORTION BANS.VEOR THE LAST FEWYEARS...THEKENTUCKY GENERALASSEMBLY HASPASSED SEVERALLAWS...ALL TRYINGTO GETID R OFABORTION...THROUGH ONE OR ANOTHER.THESE ARE LAWSTHAT NOT EVERYONEAGREES WITH.EARLIER THISMONTH, ...PEOPLESAID THEY WERECONCERNED ABOUTATTACKS ONABORTION RIGHTS.CAMERON SAYS HEHAS A JOB TO DO.HERE'S WHAT BOTHSIDES ARE SAYING.GEORGE ELLALYON,REPRODUCTIVERIGHTSSUPPORTER14:52:12 "THEOUTRAGE ATWHAT'S HAPPENINGWITH WOMEN'SREPRODUCTIVERIGHTS.

THE FEARTHAT IT'S GOING TOGO BACK TO THEWAY IT WASBEFORE ABORTIONWAS LEGAL." :2221:33:50 "AGAIN, IJUST SAY WE'REGOING TO STANDUP FOR LIFE.

ANDI'VE MADE NOBONES ABOUT THATVIEWPOINT.

AGAIN,I KNOW SOMEPEOPLE DON'TNECESSARILYAGREE THAT WENEED TO PROTECTLIFE.

I DO BELIEVETHAT'S THERESPONSIBILITY OFMYSELF TO DEFENDTHOSE LAWS ANDAGAIN, I THINK THEGENERALASSEMBLY AGREESTHAT WE NEED TOPROTECT LIFE."21:34:11AUSTINIT'S IMPORTANT TOPOINT OUT THAT THESUPREME COURTWON'T ACTUALLYRULE ON WHETHERKENTUCKY'SABORTION BAN IS OKOR NOT.

INSTEAD,IT'LL DECIDEWHETHER THEATTORNEY GENERALCAN CONTINUEDEFENDING HOUSEBILL 454...A LAWPASSED IN 2018WHICH ESSENTIALLYBANS DILATION-AND-EVACUATIONOABRTIONS.

CHRIS?CHRISAUSTIN, IF THESUPREME COURTISN'T ACTUALLYGOING TO VOTE ONIT, WHY IS ATTORNEYGENERAL CAMERONFIGHTING?AUSTINA FEDERAL APPEALSCOURT RULEDAGAINST THE LAW.BUT THE ATTORNEYGENERALAN WTSANOTHER SHOT ATFIGHTING FOR IT.

SOTHAT'S WHAT THECASE IS DIRECTLYABOUT.

BUTINDIRECTLY, THIS ISALL ABOUTABORTION.

AND THEATTORNEY GENERALIS OPENLY AGAINSTIT.

CHRIS?CHRISAUSTIN POLLACK -- INOUR NEWSROOM.THANK YOU AUSTIN.