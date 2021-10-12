Skip to main content
Wednesday, October 13, 2021

House returns to stave off default with debt-limit vote

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Duration: 00:15s 0 shares 1 views

The House of Representatives is expected to vote today to extend the nation's debt limit through early December

HOUSE MEMBERS WILL VOTE TOAPPROVE A SHORT TERM INCREASEOF THE COUNTRY'S DEBT LIMITTODAY.

THE SENATE PASSED THE480-BILLION DOLLAR INCREASELAST WEEK.

THE INCREASE MAKESSURE THE GOVERNMENT WILL NOTDEFAULT ON ANY OF ITS LOANSINTO DECEMBER..

WHEN LAWMAKERSWILL FACE THIS ISSUE AGA.

