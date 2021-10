Starmer calls on PM to apologise for pandemic handling

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to apologise for the government's handling of the Covid pandemic.

He described the cross-party parliamentary report into the lessons learned from the pandemic as a "damning indictment".

Report by Alibhaiz.

