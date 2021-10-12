Trainer Malik Scott Says Deontay Wilder Not Considering Retirement After Brutal KO Loss

BBC Sports reports that Deontay Wilder's head trainer said the fighter will not retire from boxing following a devastating knockout loss to Tyson Fury.

Deontay has set his family financially secure so he doesn't have to fight to make a living.

But retiring is not in his plans at all and not something we've discussed, Malik Scott, via iFL TV.

On October 9, Wilder was knocked out in the eleventh round by Fury in a bruising back-and-forth WBC world championship fight.

It was Wilder and Fury's third fight.

The heavyweights first fought to a controversial draw in December 2018.

In February 2020, Fury won the rematch when Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

The third bout saw both men knocked to the canvas.

Fury went down twice in the fourth round.

Wilder hit the canvas in the third and 10th rounds before a final knockdown in the 11th prompted the referee to stop the fight.

