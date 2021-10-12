The United States Moves Closer to Authorizing More COVID-19 Booster Shots

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday and Friday.

The committee will discuss additional doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for eligible Americans.

United States regulators authorized booster shots of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine last month.

The booster shots will be intended for the elderly, the immunocompromised and essential employees in food and public health.

According to data from the CDC, over 7 million have already received a booster shot in the United States.

It is believed that a round of booster shots will further reduce another rise in hospitalizations and deaths.

Though COVID-19 continues to variate, the vaccines have proven to be effective in preventing serious illness.

Even with delta, the current vaccines are holding up quite well as far as hospitalization and severe disease… It’s the infections that seem to be a concern, Norman Baylor, former director of FDA vaccines office, via CNBC.

Cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. fell below 100,000 last week.

Health experts agree that vaccines are the best tool in limiting the spread of COVID-19